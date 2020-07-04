PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews battled flames at a business in Phoenix that caused massive clouds of smoke to fill the air Saturday evening.
It started at a flower shop on Thomas Road west of 52nd Street. Phoenix Fire advised the public to avoid the area.
2nd Alarm Structure Fire, 52nd St and Thomas, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Tof4x87GCy— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 5, 2020
Arizona's Family meteorologist April Warnecke was driving nearby when she happened to witness the blaze at the flower shop. She provided a video of what she saw.
It is unclear how this fire started or if anyone was injured. Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department said updates will be released soon.
