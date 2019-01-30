MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- High winds Wednesday evening helped fan the flames of a massive fire that broke out in Mesa.
The Lyons Roofing News Chopper was overhead as the huge fire shot flames and smoke into the air.
The fire started just before 6 p.m. near Gilbert Road and Main Street.
Mesa officials called it a "defensive firefight" at a commercial warehouse.
No injuries have been reported.
