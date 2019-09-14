PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department battled a huge blaze at a business late Friday night.
The fire broke out at about 11 p.m. at a business near 23rd Avenue and Mountain View Road.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke billowing from the building.
Crews had to use saws to open up the building's roll-up doors and metal clad roof to locate the source of the fire.
Phoenix FD said it took hours for crews to contain and completely extinguish the fire.
Fire investigators are looking at two large containers connected to the back of the building where the fire might have started.
No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.