MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chief of Yucca Fire District in Mohave County turned himself in to the sheriff's office for embezzling $40,000 from the fire district's bank account.
According to Mohave County Sheriff's Office, Matthew Young told detectives he had been taking the money for the past six months.
He admitted to using the money to purchase several guns, 3D printers, two boats and other items.
A search warrant was served at Young's house where several of the items described by Young were seized by detectives.
Young was booked for charges of theft of $25,000 or more.
(10) comments
So how do you get the thief out of a person? [scared]
Mayo Stupido
People entrusted as public officials, if convicted of criminal acts, deserve the most severe penalty the courts can administer. Incarceration, restitution, lengthy probation tail, etc., etc. Pile it on.
This is so disturbing. Esp after reading about 16 Marines -allegedly- helping illegals across the border, for financial gain. Really??!!! We have t r u s t in firefighters, we have t r u s t in our Marines. My heart is so saddened.
Just throw the POS in jail and throw the key away
This is basically how Trump built his wealth. I don't see the difference
Well, his dad gave him over $400M, so there's that. But your point is taken.
The difference is that he hasn't been charged with a felony yet.
And he never will be since he has broken no laws. The democraps better watch out though because they will soon be caught, including bill and hillery clinton
Another case of TDS.
