Matthew Young mugshot

Matthew Young, fire chief of the Yucca Fire District admitted to embezzling $40,000 from the district's bank account.

 (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chief of Yucca Fire District in Mohave County turned himself in to the sheriff's office for embezzling $40,000 from the fire district's bank account.   

According to Mohave County Sheriff's Office, Matthew Young told detectives he had been taking the money for the past six months. 

He admitted to using the money to purchase several guns, 3D printers, two boats and other items. 

A search warrant was served at Young's house where several of the items described by Young were seized by detectives. 

Young was booked for charges of theft of $25,000 or more. 

 

(10) comments

robertscomputer
robertscomputer

So how do you get the thief out of a person? [scared]

YoungPutaso
YoungPutaso

Mayo Stupido

ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

People entrusted as public officials, if convicted of criminal acts, deserve the most severe penalty the courts can administer. Incarceration, restitution, lengthy probation tail, etc., etc. Pile it on.

Les
Les

This is so disturbing. Esp after reading about 16 Marines -allegedly- helping illegals across the border, for financial gain. Really??!!! We have t r u s t in firefighters, we have t r u s t in our Marines. My heart is so saddened.

docketman
docketman

Just throw the POS in jail and throw the key away

Rico Rush
Rico Rush

This is basically how Trump built his wealth. I don't see the difference

nuusmaan
nuusmaan

Well, his dad gave him over $400M, so there's that. But your point is taken.

JustinP
JustinP

The difference is that he hasn't been charged with a felony yet.

Dean
Dean

And he never will be since he has broken no laws. The democraps better watch out though because they will soon be caught, including bill and hillery clinton

AZRepublican
AZRepublican

Another case of TDS.

