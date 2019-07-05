SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A roof of a strip mall was partially collapsed following an early morning fire in Sun City Friday.
[VIDEO: Overnight fire damages Sun City building]
The incident took place at a strip mall near 98th Avenue and Bell Road.
According to Sun City Fire and Medical Department, the south end of the strip mall sustained heavy damage with a roof collapse.
The businesses were closed at the time of the fire.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.