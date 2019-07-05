Firefighters battled a fire at a building early Friday morning. The incident took place at a yoga studio near 98th Avenue and Bell Road

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A roof of a strip mall was partially collapsed following an early morning fire in Sun City Friday. 

[VIDEO: Overnight fire damages Sun City building]

The incident took place at a strip mall near 98th Avenue and Bell Road.

According to Sun City Fire and Medical Department, the south end of the strip mall sustained heavy damage with a roof collapse. 

The businesses were closed at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

