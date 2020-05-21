GOODYEAR, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A fire is burning at a Waste Management transfer station in Goodyear. It was reported just before 5 a.m. Dozens of firefighters from Buckeye Valley, Buckeye, Goodyear, Avondale, and Phoenix are on the scene at 187th Avenue and McDowell Road.
A spokesman with the Buckeye Valley Fire Department said crews are dealing with a “a deep-seated fire in waste material.” Fire teams are working with Waste Management heavy equipment to spread everything out. Gray smoke billowing from the building was visible from quite a distance.
According to Waste Management’s website, the transfer station takes only non-hazardous materials like construction and demolition debris, municipal solid waste, and yard waste.
Goodyear is about 20 minutes west of Phoenix along Interstate 10.
Arizona’s Family will update this story as we learn more about the fire.