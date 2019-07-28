PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire broke out twice at a house in Peoria over the weekend.
The first fire ignited at the house, located in a Maricopa County Island, on Saturday night around 7 p.m.
Fortunately, the home was vacant, and no one was injured. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating how this original fire began.
On Sunday afternoon, a second fire started at the empty home. Officials said investigators are looking into the cause of the second fire to an Arizona's Family crew while on scene.
The Peoria Police and Fire Department advised people to avoid Deer Valley Road, between 87th and 89th avenues, because of the fire situation. This area is now clear for traffic.
"Officials said investigators are looking into the cause of the second fire to an Arizona's Family crew while on scene." I don't understand that language, whatever it is. Please translate into English.
