PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Flames broke out at a scrapyard near the Arizona State Fair on Saturday morning.
Phoenix fire crews said the fire erupted around 9:30 a.m. at the scrapyard, near the area of 22nd Avenue and McDowell Road.
[WATCH: Black smoke comes from scrapyard fire near Arizona State Fair]
According to Phoenix firefighters, a bunch of cars caught fire at the scrapyard. It was a big fire that was a challenge to access, fire crews said. However, they were able to successfully extinguish it.
No injuries were reported. Fire crews assure that the Arizona State Fair was not impacted by the fire.
People visiting the fair this morning might have smelled a hint of the aftermath from the fire.