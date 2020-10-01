GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire broke out a Glendale home where police were investigating a stabbing early Thursday morning.
Glendale police say it all started when officers were called to the Palm Shadows Mobile Home Park near 51st and Orangewood avenues for a report of a stabbing just before 12:30 a.m. Officers found the man with stab wounds and the home on fire. Police also found the woman suspect and determined that it was a domestic violence incident. The woman was taken into custody and the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Fire crews were able to get control of the fire, but neighbors did have to be evacuated while they battled the flames. Glendale Fire Department said they are investigating the fire as an arson.
No names have been released. The investigation is ongoing.