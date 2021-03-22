Chandler apartment fire
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews with the Chandler Fire Department worked to put out a blaze at an apartment complex Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a four-apartment complex near Alma School Road and Ray Road just after 7 a.m. Chandler police say eastbound Ray Road will be closed just east of Alma School Road for an extended amount of time. Drivers can use Chandler Blvd and Warner Road for alternatives. 

 

