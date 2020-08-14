PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A small abandoned taco shop in downtown Phoenix caught fire early this morning, sending up a smoke plume that was visible for miles.
The Phoenix Fire Department shared photos that showed the roof of the building in flames.
Firefighters were called out to the area of Seventh and Roosevelt streets shortly after 5 a.m. Friday. It’s not clear how long Tacos de Juarez has been closed, but there is a fence around the property.
“Because this is an abandoned structure, this is a [defensive] operation,” Capt. Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department said.
Fire investigators are on their way to the scene to determine how the fire started.