PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Is your wardrobe ready for fall?
The weather is finally changing and that means it’s time to ditch the summer clothes for some fun fall pieces.
Fashion blogger Elizabeth Leon says you can find some great items at Goodwill and you won’t break the bank!
[RELATED: Great fall festivals around Arizona]
Kylee Cruz and April Warnecke went shopping at the Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road location to get some inspiration from the local fashionista.
“I would suggest let’s start with the dresses. Dresses transition so well between seasons,” Leon said.
You may have to do a little digging, but you never know what you can find on the racks at Goodwill.
“One of my favorite things to shop for at Goodwill are designer pieces so this is an Adrianna Papell piece for $15. It’s in great shape,” Leon said as she shopped with Cruz.
Cruz loved the dress and Leon helped her find a cardigan, belt and shoes to go with it. All four pieces cost about $30 total. What a bargain!
“You just have to look, you need a little patience with Goodwill,” Leon said.
[READ MORE: Top road trips to see fall colors in Arizona]
April found an olive colored dress from Banana Republic, perfect for the season. It only cost $7.
The ladies found tons of designer dresses during their shopping adventure, some still with tags on!
“The good thing about Goodwill is everything is color coordinated so you know where to go to find that piece,” Leon said.
If you need a little help, follow Leon’s five fall fashion tips:
- Dress it up. Don’t put your summer dresses away just yet. Layer a cute cardigan and add a waist belt to transition them through the fall.
- Play with prints and patterns. Show off your style by mixing prints, clashing colors, and trying something new.
- Buy some booties. Unlike over-the-knee boots, ankle booties work from fall through spring. They’re comfortable and complete any outfit.
- Layer it up. Layering makes any outfit look chic and stylish. It’s also easy to add and remove items as the temps rise and drop throughout fall days.
- Be yourself. Remember that style is all about how you carry yourself, so find those trends and items that speak to you and you’re ready for fall!
If you want to get more inspiration from Leon, follow her on Instagram at @exclusivelyego!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.