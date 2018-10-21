PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It may seem like it's too soon to start thinking about the holidays, but Deacon Hayes with Well Kept Wallet said you should be putting a little bit of money from each paycheck into savings for gifts.
"I recommend you take a specific amount and put it away, so $200 per paycheck, $400 a month, for the next two to three months could get you $800 to $1,200," Hayes said. "If your scenario warrants that you only save $50 a paycheck, at least do that. Do something to make sure you have some resources when Christmas comes."
According to PwC's 2018 Holiday Outlook Report, we're expected to spend 5 percent more this year than last on shopping, entertainment, and travel - or about $1,250 each.
"Consumer confidence is up, unemployment is down, so there are reasons why people feel more comfortable to spend more this holiday season," Hayes said.
But he added that just because those indicators are there, that doesn't mean you shouldn't still stick to your budget.
"Identify specific items you need because otherwise it's easy to go over budget on Christmas, and make a list," Hayes said.
He also said he's a big fan of the side hustle.
"Driving for Uber or Lyft, InstaCart delivering groceries, host a yard sale, get rid of stuff you don't want to make way for new stuff you'll get in the season," Hayes said.
And even though those shiny objects will be showcased under a big "sale" sign, Hayes advises you keep in mind what that extra 5 percent could look like, instead.
"It could be, I haven't put away for retirement or I haven't paid off my students loans, whatever that might be, and you can readjust and say, 'You know what, maybe I should put extra toward that goal instead of buying extra gifts.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.