BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fighter jet intercepted a plane during President Trump’s rally in Bullhead City on Wednesday afternoon.
President Trump noticed the plane during his rally and made mention of the fighter jets in place.
According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, at about 1:00 p.m., a NORAD F-16 aircraft investigated a general aviation plane that was not in communication with air traffic control. The plane entered the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) without proper clearance.
The plane was not responsive to initial procedures but established radio communication after NORAD aircraft deployed signal flares and was escorted out of the area without incident.
Wherever President Trump visits, a TFR is in place. This means aircraft are prohibited from flying near the event site.
For Bullhead City, there was a TFR in place at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport from 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
