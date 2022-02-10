BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Luke Air Force base officials are investigating after a fighter aircraft crashed during a routine training mission Thursday morning. Initial reports of a plane down in the Sun City Festival development in Buckeye began around 11 a.m. to the area of Sun Valley Parkway and Canyon Springs Boulevard.
Military officials say a Mirage F-1 fighter aircraft crashed 15 miles northwest of the base in an unpopulated area. It's unclear what caused the crash, and an investigation is underway. The military contractor who owns the plane, Airborne Tactical Advantage Company, released the following statement:
“Today, an ATAC Mirage F1 fighter aircraft supporting military flight training at Luke Air Force Base was destroyed when it crashed in an uninhabited area outside the base. The pilot safely ejected and is being treated for minor injuries. ATAC is investigating the incident and will work with relevant authorities to determine the cause and take any remedial action that is necessary. We ask for your understanding as we work through all the details of this investigation. ATAC will provide more information as it becomes available.”
Support teams from Luke Air Force Base responded to the crash site to investigate. Arizona's Family has confirmed the FAA has placed a 24-hour five mile temporary flight restriction around the site because of an "aircraft accident." No other information has been released.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.