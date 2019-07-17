PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In two weeks, early voting begins on the future of the light rail.
A yes vote on Proposition 105 halts plans to expand the light rail in its tracks and diverts tax dollars to other transportation needs in Phoenix.
A no vote keeps plans to extend the rail through south Phoenix and other areas throughout the city.
Voters approved the project four years ago. Since then, the cost has nearly tripled.
For critics, the rising cost should give voters a reason to kill future extensions.
"We think that it’s very unfair to taxpayers. We think they've been completely misled," said Aimee Yentes, a Prop. 105 supporter who works for the Free Enterprise Club.
In 2015, voters signed off on a plan estimated at the time to cost about $550 million.
But recent estimates peg the number at roughly $1.35 billion.
Valley Metro officials blame the increase on federal mandates and the rising cost of labor and construction materials.
Also, the size of the project grew from 4.8 miles of new track to 5.5 miles.
Tony Cani, an opponent of Prop. 105 and strategist for Invest in Phoenix, said Phoenix taxpayers are not footing the entire bill.
For example, Cani said construction of a new $300 million hub downtown will be funded with a mix of regional and federal money.
"So the argument that this money can get redirected to go to other projects like improving roads is just another misleading statement by people who are trying again to kill light rail."
