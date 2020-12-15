GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men were hurt at the Westgate Entertainment District following a shooting in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
According to Glendale police, officers responded to a fight between two groups of people in one of the parking lots. Police say someone in each group starting shooting at each other, and two men were struck. Both have non-life threatening injuries.
Officers on scene are trying to find out what led to the two groups shooting at each other. Police say this is an isolated incident, and there are no threats to the public or surrounding area.
