A man was shot in the arm.

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was shot on Tuesday night and the shooter is on the run, Chandler police said.

A woman was also in the vehicle but wasn't hurt.

According to investigators, a man and a woman were in a vehicle when another man met them near Ray Road and McQueen Road.

At some point, both men got into a fight and the driver was shot in the arm. He flagged down an officer for help near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue, police said.

The suspect took off and hasn't been identified yet, detectives said.

A fight led to the shooting between two men.

An investigation is underway.

 

