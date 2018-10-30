CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was shot on Tuesday night and the shooter is on the run, Chandler police said.
According to investigators, a man and a woman were in a vehicle when another man met them near Ray Road and McQueen Road.
At some point, both men got into a fight and the driver was shot in the arm. He flagged down an officer for help near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue, police said.
The suspect took off and hasn't been identified yet, detectives said.
The woman was not hurt.
An investigation is underway.
