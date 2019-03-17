GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Glendale Police Department is investigating after a fight involving teenagers broke out at a roller skating rink overnight.
The incident took place at Great Skate near 43rd and Peoria avenues. The event was hosting a spring break event for the teenagers to attend.
Several parents told Arizona's Family that they got frantic calls from their children telling them to come pick them up.
In the video, you can hear teenagers screaming and running when the fight broke out.
Malika Davis Flowers, a concerned parent said her son has been to a late night event here before.
She added that she was afraid for him when he told her teenagers were pepper sprayed and tased during the commotion.
“I was hoping this was a safe place for him for his spring break," she said.
"But to be woken up in the middle of the night to see that some fight or something had happened. I’m just glad everybody is safe and for those who got hurt I’m very sorry to hear that."
According to Glendale police, one person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
