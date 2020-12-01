PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Giving Tuesday, you can help feed an Arizona family by feeding yours!
Barro's Pizza is donating 100% of their proceeds from all 44 locations on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to St. Mary's Food Bank. This is the largest fundraiser for St. Mary's Food Bank all year.
This year marks the ninth-annual Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight, named after the Barro family matriarch, Doran Barro, and it may be the most important year for the fundraiser as so many Arizona families have been hit hard by COVID-19. Over the past 8 years, Barro's has donated $1.4 million to St. Mary's Food Bank. Last year alone raised $260,000.
St. Mary's Food Bank says every dollar donated is equal to seven meals. The food bank gathers and distributes food to 816 partner agencies at more than 1,000 locations in Arizona that serve the hungry. They serve 9 of Arizona’s 15 counties.
Share your Barro's order on social media on Giving Tuesday using #BarrosHungerFight
Click here for Barro's Pizza full menu.