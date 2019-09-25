PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a fight between two groups led to a shooting in Phoenix early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Police were investigating the shooting at a gas station near 35th and Glendale avenues around 3 a.m.
A fight between two groups led to one of the men being shot, police said.
He was taken to a hospital in critical, but stable condition.
The suspects fled, police said. No description has been made available.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story.