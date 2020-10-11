PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Two men are dead after a fight ended in gunfire at a Phoenix apartment early Sunday morning. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the area north of 34th Avenue and Baseline Road.
Police say they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the apartment. One of the men was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The other man was pronounced dead on scene.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox with Phoenix police, the men, both in their early 30s, were roommates. Cox said detectives learned that 34-year-old Sean Bertz shot his roommate, 32-year-old Cooper Hoskyns as he came into the house from the backyard. Afterward, Bertz shot and killed himself.
The investigation is ongoing.