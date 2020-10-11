PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Two men are dead after a fight ended in gunfire at a Phoenix apartment early Sunday morning. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the area north of 34th Avenue and Baseline Road.
According to police, the men, both in their early 30s, were roommates. One of the men was taken to the hospital, doctors pronounced him dead. The other man died at the scene, Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department said.
Investigators have not released the name of either man.
It’s not clear how long the men had known each or been roommates. Detectives will be on the scene for several hours as they try to piece together the moments leading up to the fight and shooting.
If you know anything about this morning’s double shooting, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.