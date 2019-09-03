Fight between 2 men ended in gunfire, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One man is in the hospital and another is in custody after a fight ended in gunfire, Phoenix police say.
It happened just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon in the area of 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road.
"The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended," Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department said.
The victim reportedly was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.
Few other details were immediately available, but 19th Avenue is closed in that area while detectives conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation.
Arizona’s Family will update this story are information develops.