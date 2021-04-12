TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is in the hospital after getting shot inside a CVS Pharmacy in Tempe on Monday. It happened at McClintock Drive and Broadway Road around 3 p.m. Police say the two men got into a fight inside the store when one man shot the other. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. The shooter was taken into custody, police said.
The other customers and employees were safely evacuated, and no one else was hurt. No names were released. An investigation is underway.