TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is in the hospital after getting shot inside a CVS Pharmacy in Tempe on Monday. It happened at McClintock Drive and Broadway Road around 3 p.m. Police say the two men got into a fight inside the store when one man shot the other. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. The shooter was taken into custody, police said. No word on charges or an arrest yet.
The other customers and employees were safely evacuated, and no one else was hurt. No names were released. An investigation is underway.