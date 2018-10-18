PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Preparations are in full swing for one of the Valley's largest Parade's. The Fiesta Bowl Parade is just a few short months away, and testing the balloons is a big part of getting ready.
If you love parades, check out the 48th Annual Fiesta Bowl. There will be brilliantly colored floats, giant balloons, equestrian units, specialty and charitable groups, local celebrities and marching bands as they make their way along the two-mile parade route through Central Phoenix.
The parade will start on Central Avenue just north of Missouri and will head south to Camelback, East to 7th Street, finishing south just past Highland Ave.
Just how long is that route? Well, it takes an estimated 3,622 steps for a tuba player to walk the route of the Fiesta Bowl Parade. Just a little fun fact!
The parade is free to the public with reserved seating available for $25. If you can't make it out, you can watch 3TV's Scott Pasmore, Olivia Fierro, April Warnecke and Javier Soto live on 3TV, on azfamily.com or on the AZFamily app.
