COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Two men have been arrested after Cottonwood police seized over 3.5 pounds of fentanyl on State Route 260 Thursday.
Officers stopped a car headed toward Cottonwood for a cracked windshield and expired license plate.
The driver, 31-year-old Rigoberto Pacheco-Sanchez, started to run away but was stopped. Officers also detained the passenger, 39-year-old Jose Guadalupe Briones-Becerra.
According to Cottonwood police, their K9 unit found a gram of methamphetamine and more than 3 pounds of fentanyl that had a value of almost $1 million.
Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell said there was "enough fentanyl to kill over half a million people."
Pacheco-Sanchez and Briones-Becerra were charged with several felonies. They are being held at the Yavapai County Detention Center and each have a $10,000 bond.