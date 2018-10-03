LITCHFIELD PARK (3TV/CBS5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a suspected purse thief, who struck at a Fry's Food Store in Litchfield Park last month.
On September 17 at approximately 2:20 p.m., a female suspect took a 78-year-old women’s purse while she was shopping at the Fry’s at 13840 W Camelback Road in Litchfield Park.
Approximately two hours later, the victim’s credit card was used at the Fry’s fuel pump at the same location.
The suspect is described as an older white female with brown hair, and tattoos on both her legs.
It is unknown what type of tattoo is on her left leg. On her lower right leg there is a dragon tattoo.
She was seen leaving the area in a black sedan.
If you have any information, please call The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477.)
