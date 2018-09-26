PHOENIX (AP) - A female sex-crimes prosecutor tapped by Senate Republicans to question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about allegations of sexual assault could have a tough time in such a contentious political environment, Arizona attorneys who know her said Wednesday.
Rachel Mitchell, a Republican, was expected to question both Kavanaugh and the first woman to accuse him of sexual misconduct at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh drunkenly assaulted her when they were teenagers has raised a political storm in the #MeToo era and the GOP’s all-male presence on the panel made some want a woman to question Ford.
Mitchell works in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Phoenix as the chief of the Special Victims Division. She supervises attorneys who handle cases involving child molestation, sexual assault and computer crimes against children in Arizona’s most populous county.
“She is about evidence-based approaches and isn’t an activist on one side or the other,” said Matt Long, a private Phoenix attorney who once worked for Mitchell and now handles sex abuse cases. “She is rare: a career prosecutor who is bound to issues rather than politics.”
But, he added: “There is nothing in this process to make me comfortable that this process is about fairness, truth and evidence.”
Arizona defense attorney David Michael Cantor, a certified criminal law specialist, said the choice of a longtime sex crimes prosecutor to question Kavanaugh and his accuser was “ironic.”
“If she gives him a pass, if she doesn’t dig down and get the guy to squirm, it could hurt her reputation,” said Cantor, who runs the Phoenix law firm DM Cantor. “But if she grills both of them equally, she’ll be a superstar.”
Mitchell has not responded to requests for comment sent through the county attorney’s main office.
Since Ford came forward, allegations from two other women have emerged, but Republicans have not announced any plans to focus Thursday’s session on those claims. Kavanaugh has denied all the accusations.
Mitchell “has been recognized in the legal community for her experience and objectivity,” committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, said in a statement Tuesday.
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery, Mitchell’s boss, has praised Mitchell as an “objective” prosecutor with a “caring heart” for victims.
“The American people can be confident that Rachel Mitchell’s experience as a conscientious prosecutor, trained to seek justice, protect victims, and pursue truth will assist the Senate Judiciary Committee in performing its important task,” Montgomery said in a statement.
She has been named Arizona’s Outstanding Sexual Assault Prosecutor as well as Maricopa County Attorney’s Office Prosecutor of the Year.
“I think she’s got a decent reputation having been around as long as she has,” said criminal defense attorney Bruce Feder, who faced Mitchell in a courtroom nearly 15 years ago when he was representing Catholic priests charged with sex crimes in the early 2000s.
In July 2014, Mitchell prosecuted a former church baby sitter and camp counselor in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale who molested children in his care over a seven-year period. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison with lifetime probation.
“People want to go to a church on a Sunday and feel safe,” Mitchell said at the time, adding that the settings of his actions “should be taken into account.”
In 2015, Mitchell prosecuted a 13-year veteran of the Mesa Police Department who groped two women, one of whom had passed out.
The county attorney’s office introduced a sex crimes protocol last year — the first in its history. The new policy manual will ensure that prosecutors have a guide “so that we can do the best we can for victims,” Mitchell told a local NPR station in January.
“It’s always hard to know which victims were not victims or which people were not victims because your system worked,” Mitchell said in an interview with Phoenix radio station KJZZ.
Tasha Menaker of the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual Violence said Wednesday that she has worked with Mitchell for three years on the protocol and found her to be “very experienced, intelligent, detail oriented and very straightforward.”
Associated Press writer Terry Tang and Walter Berry contributed to this report.
