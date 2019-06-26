ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A female corrections officer at a prison in Eloy has been arrested for alleged sexual conduct with an inmate.
Eloy police believe 44-year-old Christina Lopez of Tucson, engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with the inmate on June 8 at the Saguaro Correctional Center.
The investigation began when staffers at the private prison notified authorities about the allegations.
Eloy police responded, conducting interviews with Lopez and with prison staff.
Lopez was booked into the Pinal County Jail on one charge of unlawful sexual conduct.
The inmate, who has not been identified, remains in custody at the Saguaro Correctional Center.
The prison is operated by the company CoreCivic, which released this statement to Arizona's Family on Wednesday:
CoreCivic is committed to the safety of every inmate in our care, and we have a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse. As soon as we became aware of this issue, we reported it to local law enforcement and our government partners, and we are cooperating fully with the investigation.
Eloy is located in Pinal County, about 65 miles southeast of Phoenix.
