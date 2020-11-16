GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The driver of a FedEx semi truck was transported to the hospital after his truck hit a pole early Monday morning.
Arizona Department of Public Safety says this incident appears to be a possible hit-and-run crash that occurred westbound on Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue.
DPS says a vehicle allegedly hit the FedEx truck and then exited the highway. After the impact, the semi went off right and hit a pole, splitting the cab of the trailer in half.
They says the driver of the semi truck was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
Several FedEx employees showed up to the scene to retrieve packages that were inside the cab. They said the driver was transported to the hospital with minor back injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released.
