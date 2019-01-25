PHOENIX, AZ, (3TV/CBS5) -- After 35 days, a deal is in the works to fund the government and pay federal workers. But how long could that take?
"I will make sure that all employees receive their back pay very quickly or as soon as possible. It'll happen fast," President Donald Trump said Friday.
"We’re in uncharted territory for this long of a shutdown," said Scott Carnes, the local representative for the air traffic controller's association.
He said the last time they didn't get paid during a shutdown, the check came within four to five days of the government reopening - which would barely be in the nick of time.
"The mortgage is due for us Feb. 1, car payments," Carnes said.
His wife is an air traffic controller, too, and Carnes said they are depleting their savings. On top of that, they still have to show up for work.
"Would you want a doctor operating on you if he hasn’t been paid? Would you want anyone doing something that hadn’t be paid?" Carnes asked.
"We rely on them; they have a difficult job as it is," said Kimberly Barboro, the president of the Teamsters Local 104, which represents flight attendants and pilots.
"When they are overtaxed and wondering where the money is going to come from because they're not getting paid, that has to affect their performance," Barboro said.
The announcement of a deal Friday still doesn't answer all of Carnes' questions.
"It's kicking the can down the road; it's not going to help," Carnes said. "Are we just going to have to do this again in three weeks?"
