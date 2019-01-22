PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friday will mark the second missed paycheck for federal workers amid the government shutdown. One federal worker said he's not only worried about his paycheck - he's concerned about the broader impact on our state, including wildfire prevention.
"We're not allowed to go do our job. We want to go do our job but we're going to get paid for not doing our job," said Judd Sampson, who is a geologist for the Tonto National Forest.
From wildfire prevention to mining inspections, he said they do a lot to be good stewards of our land.
"We're in the middle of environmental permitting for some large-scale mining operations," Sampson said.
He is worried when they get back, they'll be playing catch-up.
"That's copper for pipes and wiring and things like that, that won't be available because it will be delayed," Sampson said.
On top of that, Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said while state agencies are still actively working, federal agencies aren't doing prescribed burns. If a wildfire erupts, like the one in Prescott Monday, it's all hands on deck; but for now, the only prevention work is being done by state workers.
"We're not going out to eat anymore," Sampson said.
He said he and his wife, who's trying to pick up extra hours at work, have already dipped into savings.
"Two more weeks and it's going to get really scary," he said.
We flew our helicopter over recreation areas around Saguaro Lake and Canyon Lake; we did not find trash piling up. We reached out to a spokeswoman for the Tonto National Forest for this story, but we received an automatic response because the communications team is also on furlough.
