TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After the Biden administration announced yesterday a ten-year, $3 billion dollar push towards combatting wildfires, local organizations and utilities have already begun projects that utilize some of this federal aid.

The Salt River Project (SRP), which supplies water and power to a good portion of Arizona, is working with the U.S. Forest Service and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire on a ten-year plan for protecting the Coconino Cragin Watershed and the Tonto National Forest.

Biden to survey Colorado wildfire damage, comfort victims President Joe Biden set out Friday to comfort Colorado residents grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses that were destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

"I think we have a really strong foundation to really accelerate the pace and scale of work," SRP Forest Management Chief Elvy Barton said.

When it came to fighting wildfires, Barton was confident that federal relief was on the way. But $31 million to help thin (selectively remove) trees from the Coconino Forest surrounding the Cragin Watershed isn't just much-needed aid. It's the next step in the vision Barton has of a united front toward preserving the health of surrounding forests.

"We do feel very strongly that this is a strong commitment from all the partners, including the forest service, on the resources to make these projects happen," she said.

In the short-term, Barton says SRP, the state of Arizona, and the U.S. Forest Service is targeting five to seven thousand acres of thinning surrounding the Cragin Watershed, with a long-term goal of 31 thousand acres over ten years.

"Those large-scale thinning projects are really aimed at looking at how the low-intensity fires move across a fire-adaptive landscape," U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said. "We're not talking about stopping fires; we're talking about having that fire behave."

That means making sure that any forest fire damage doesn't carry over into water supplies throughout the state.

"Those watersheds that are at risk from these high-risk wildfires, that watershed, and all the water feeds the reservoirs and the rivers that serve about 2.5 million residents," Barton said.

She adds that impact makes it critical for each partner in this fight against wildfires to have defined roles.

"The state of Arizona will be our implementation arm," Barton said. "They will be the one that goes to hire the contractors to go and conduct the work. That allows us to really ramp that work up and really scale our work up to almost seven thousand acres of thinning every single year across the watersheds."