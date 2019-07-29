PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Now that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants to resume executions, a federal public defender wants more transparency from the state.
Dale Baich, a federal public defender in Phoenix, said Monday that Arizona should reveal specific details about the drugs used in executions.
In 2014, the state botched the execution of Joseph Wood, who was given more than a dozen doses of the lethal drug cocktail over a two-hour period.
Baich said there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the incident.
"Going forward, I think it's important that the source of the drug be made available, the cost of the drug be made available and the qualifications of those administering the drug be made available," he said.
Last week, Brnovich wrote a letter to Gov. Ducey asking the state to resume executing prisoners on death row.
The letter was released after the U.S. Department to of Justice announced it will begin executing federal prisoners for the first time since 2003.
There are 116 inmates on Arizona's death row, including 14 prisoners who have exhausted all of their appeals.
Baich also argued against the use of the death penalty, saying that life in prison is a better alternative.
Since 1973, there have been 166 prisoners on death row who were exonerated, according the to Death Penalty Information Center.
In Arizona, Debra Milke spent 22 years on death row before her conviction was overturned in 2013.
