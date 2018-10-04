It's estimated nearly dozen students in the east Valley alone have taken their own lives since the start of the 2017 school year.
Now one school district is banking on a federal grant to prevent any more from happening.
"We're getting students that are younger and younger that are contemplating suicide," Said Dr. Sandra Laine, director of Exceptional Student Services with Kyrene School District. "Yes, I think it is an emergency,"
Kyrene school district is no stranger to the pain of losing a student to suicide.
"We really feel the need to intervene and to be doing something for students," said Laine.
Hope may be on the way.
The Department of Justice just gave the district $230,000. Most of that money is already earmarked to teach kids how to deal with their own hardships, as well as how to look for suicide warning signs in their peers.
It's part of a larger $70 million promise from the DOJ to support school safety nationwide.
“President Trump and his administration will ensure the safety of every American school," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. "Earlier this year he signed into law the STOP School Violence Act, which provides grant funding to develop anonymous school threat reporting systems, to implement school building security measures, and to train students, school personnel, and law enforcement on how to prevent school violence."
Part of it is meant to catch behavioral issues early, to prevent kids from resorting to violence against others.
Kyrene plans to use that money to help stop students from resorting to violence against themselves.
"When students can interact with their peers in a healthy way, when they have tools to respond when they are struggling, that's the kind of thing we know our students need," said Laine.
Without the grant, this roll out would have taken three years or more. With it, all of kyrene's students will be receiving the social emotional learning classes by 2020.
"That can do nothing but help," said Laine.
Four other districts and offices were also awarded money from the DOJ's initiative.
- Humbolt Unified School District - $250,000
- Salt River Pima-Maricopa Community Schools - $95,000
- Gilbert Unified School District 41- $96,614
- Pinal County School Office Education Service Agency - $159,738
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.