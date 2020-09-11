PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While the heartbreak of losing so many innocent lives on 9/11 shook us to our core, it also inspired a certain resolve to not take one single day, or moment, for granted. And for thousands of men and women, that meant enlisting to serve.
Ryan McKinney grew up in Manhattan.
"As a kid, from my dad's house, my night light was basically the World Trade Center," McKinney said.
"I had an uncle on my mom's side that was an ironworker that helped build the World Trade Center," McKinney said.
Though the picture got lost over the years, Ryan will never forget his uncle flying him past the world trade center towers in a small Cessna down the Hudson river, snapping a photo from the cockpit with the skyscrapers in the background.
He was a sophomore in high school when he watched the twin towers fall, killing 2,977 innocent people.
"I was in my second period class. The news came on and we were just kind of glued to the TV," McKinney said.
He was in Junior ROTC and says he knew that day he wanted to be a marine.
"On September 11th, when they attacked our country, they attacked all Americans. It didn't matter whether you were born in America or you were a migrant, whether you were black, white, Asian, whatever your religion was, your age, it was indiscriminate," McKinney said.
"And all of these things that that divide us now, none of that stuff mattered," McKinney said.
Ryan enlisted and eventually got sent to Iraq where he learned the cost of service.
Bad knees, bad back, a divorce, milestones he missed with his kids growing- up, he can never get back.
"I missed both my daughters being born. I've been gone for countless birthdays and holidays," McKinney said.
Now an aircraft machinist in Yuma, he and his new wife both serve with the national guard, proud to be a part of something helping build a better future, for all of us.
"When you want to thank somebody for their service make it more personal, because I know every day that I serve and what it took for me. So, what did it give you?"