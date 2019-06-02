ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sitting side by side on their walkers, 92-year old World War II Veteran Pete Lee and his 85-year old wife Mary Jo prove you can find love at any age.
“Very impressive! So, I wanted to get to know this lady more," said Pete. "You don't have to give up because you get old."
[WATCH: At age 92, a WWII veteran finds love in Anthem, AZ]
Mary Jo expressed how much she adores her funny new hubby.
“He’s a joker. I love his sense of humor," said Mary Jo. "Don't give up! You're as young as you feel you are."
The couple met at their assisted living facility in Anthem. At church, is where Pete says he finally made his move.
“[We] sat next to each other in church," said Pete. "And I just asked if I could hold her hand.”
Laughing with delight, Mary Jo recalls when he asked to hold her hand.
“'Can I hold your hand?’ I knew already he was a sailor," said Mary Jo. "And I thought, 'spoken like a true sailor!'"
After about six months, Pete popped the question. As they looked at each other, they reminisced about the “proposal.”
“Pete doesn't ask, he tells!” Mary Jo said with a laugh.
“I said, 'We're gonna get married?'” Pete reenacted.
On May 24, the couple took a trip in their walkers down the aisle.
“Our families were there,” said Mary Jo.
“It was on a Friday afternoon. Normally, our happy hour is at 3:00 p.m.," said Pete. "We got married at 2:00 p.m."
And at the same place where their love story began, they "put a ring it."
They say they hope to inspire others to take a leap of faith when it comes to love.
"Old people are often afraid to risk again, for fear of losing another spouse," said Mary Jo. "And we took that risk."
Pete also gave words of encouragement.
“Don't give up! There's someone out there that needs your love,” said Pete.
“Oh, now isn’t that nice. See why I’m attracted to him?" Mary Jo said.
