ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman from Fountain Hills proves it's never too late to cross off an item on a bucket list.
Jane Haynes went sky diving at 100 years old at SkyDive Arizona in Eloy.
She went with her daughter, Patricia Haynes and her granddaughter, Catherine Devoucoux, according to Patricia.
Jane wasn't nervous.
“What’s there to be nervous about? They’re doing all the work,” she said.
Apparently, Jane likes to celebrate her birthdays in a big way. At 70, she hiked the Grand Canyon. At 75, she went hot air ballooning. For her 80th birthday, she heli hiked the Canadian mountains, Patricia said.
So what's her secret to life?
"Always wear a smile. I don't like frowns," Jane said.
Jane said she is still thinking about what she'll do next.
