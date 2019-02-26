CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sandy, 12, became fascinated with everything Salt River Project after watching videos on YouTube.
"Yeah, I found the videos about the line 500 guys and I thought that was cool," said Sandy.
About a month ago at Tumbleweed Park, he noticed something was wrong with this fusing cabinet and called SRP to report it.
"When I’m driving down the road, I see Sandy sitting there and waving at me and thinking this must be it," said Scott Billinger, troubleshooter for SRP.
That’s right. After he called, Sandy sat and waited for SRP to show up.
“Scott was the responder to the call. I thought it was gonna be a dangerous situation," said Sandy.
But it wasn't. The box was just missing an outside lock. What made this call unique for Billinger was Sandy stayed and asked him questions about his job and shared with him how much he knew about SRP.
"Just fascinating for me because you just don't see too many people out there that really know the ins and outs of our job," said Billinger.
The two have become fast friends.
"We've got a future troubleshooter later on down the road,” said Billinger.
“I did the right thing,” said Sandy.
“Yes, actually you did the right thing," said Billinger.
When 12-year-old Sandy spotted a fuse box with a broken lock, he called-in the potential hazard immediately. Although the situation did not pose actual danger, we are extremely appreciative his caring nature and are recognizing him as an honorary SRP Troubleshooter-for-a-Day. pic.twitter.com/mTTowOJe4F— Salt River Project (@SRPconnect) February 22, 2019
