PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help identify a young child whose remains were found partially buried in 1960.
Authorities say the girl was found in Congress at the Sand Wash Creek on July 31, 1960. YCSO says they believed she was between three and six years old. Her remains had been buried about a week or two before they were found, but investigators couldn't find any injuries to her body. Her death was considered a homicide, and the case got national attention.
Despite multiple leads, the case has remained unsolved more than 60 years later. In 2018, investigators dug out her body to get a DNA sample, and a phenotype image — a computer generated image of what she might have looked like based on her remains — was created to inspire new tips. Last year, cold case investigators wanted to start using genome sequencing and DNA testing to identify her, but they still need money to fund the testing.
The Sheriff's Office says it has committed $1,000 and is asking for the community to raise the remaining $4,000 to solve the case of "Little Miss Nobody finally." If you have any tips, contact Cold Case Investigator John Shannon at 928-777-7293, or you'd like to stay anonymous, contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
If you would like to donate or learn more about the cold case, click here.