PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A family-owned restaurant got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have a tequila sommelier from Mexico visit and talk to their patrons on Wednesday.
[WATCH: World-renowned tequila sommelier visits Phoenix restaurant]
"We feel incredibly privileged that we're even being considered. He makes so few stops in the United States at all. So for us to be one of those stops is pretty incredible, especially as a mom and pop," said Tiffany Allison, who co-owns Aunt Chilada's with her sisters and parents.
Allison and her sister, Michelle Woods, traveled to Mexico to tour the tequila distillery in the summer and loved it so much they brought back eight barrels for their restaurant.
"We ordered eight barrels. When we go back, we might get to increase that if the community likes it as much as we do," Woods said.
Ruben Aceves, the global brand ambassador for Herradura tequila, travels all over the world to educate people and businesses about the spirit and where it comes from.
"Trying to grow the business, say thank you for those who are already doing business with us," Aceves said. "We've been partners for years already, and so it's part of the ongoing business that we do with them. I've never been to this place before, so I wanted to come and see it."
Herradura tequila has been around for 150 years, but the hacienda where it's created is 400 years old.
"It's a 250-acre compound surrounded by walls. It's a 400-year-old place, and we've been making tequila there since 1870," he explained. "This tequila, it's an all-natural tequila. We have never changed the recipe; we have never compromised the recipe."
"We are bringing what we learned in June to the locals, to our staff, to the community, and I think they're going to be as excited as we were to hear him talk about tequila in general," Woods said.
Aunt Chilada's is the oldest restaurant in Arizona and has eight generations of history. They also claim to be one of the biggest sellers of Herradura tequila in the U.S.