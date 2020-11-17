TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Get the feel of a winter wonderland and the Christmas spirit all rolled into one at a dazzling light display in the East Valley.
World of Illumination's Arctic Adventure is now at Tempe's Diablo Stadium. Pack your family into your car and get amazed by the 32-foot-tall Sunny the Snowman and his tundra-bound friends, so it looks a lot like Christmas during this 25-minute drive-through light show. Hundreds of thousands of lights will delight the eyes, while the festive music will put everyone in the holiday spirit. The world's largest animated drive-thru light show is a storybook adventure for kids of all ages.
Onlookers can get a breathtaking experience with 3D glasses. The holographic lenses can bend light, creating a magical musical note, snowman and candy cane image on each bright point of light, providing a visual experience like nothing seen before.
The light show is open every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 3. It's $29 per vehicle on a weeknight and $39 during the weekend and holidays. Price doesn't include taxes and fees. A four-pack of 3D glasses is an extra $10. It's online tickets only as no tickets will be sold at the gate. For more information, click/tap here.
For those in the West Valley, the Christmas tunes come to live in a full-throttle musical extravaganza at World of Illumination's Rockin' Christmas at Westgate Entertainment District. Families in their cars will go through a mile-long symphony of sight and sound, which will have life-sized musical notes to retro Santa spinning it old school. The music and millions of colorful lights will surely rock your holidays.
The prices are the same as the Tempe location. For more information, click/tap here.