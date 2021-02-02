CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brand new type of food delivery service could be coming to the Phoenix area. Crave Hospitality Group is exploring opening about a dozen state-of-the-art kitchen suites at a warehouse in Chandler.
The first Crave Collective with 16 kitchen suites, opened in Boise, Idaho in 2020 and partnered with world-class chefs and restaurants to bring hospitality to the food delivery experience. In Boise, Crave partnered with chefs to work and develop a menu specifically designed for delivery and to maximize quality.
The Boise location debuted with top chefs:
Lincoln Carson, a 2020 James Beard nominee for Outstanding Pastry Chef, opened Merite Bake.
Tony Gemignani, 13-time World Pizza Champion and two-time Food Network gold medalist, opened Tony G’s Pizzeria.
Three restaurants are from Award-winning chef and restaurateur Michael Mina, including the fourth outpost of International Smoke, his popular collaboration with celebrity entrepreneur, television host, and New York Times best-selling author Ayesha Curry.
Crave customers can mix and match dishes from any of the restaurants in the Crave Collective kitchen. Most of the kitchen suites in Idaho are operated by the restaurant’s own trained local culinary team. Crave hires “mobile servers” who are employees of the customers and make one delivery at a time to ensure the food is delivered as fast as possible.
Right now, it is unknown what restaurants would open suites in Chandler if it is approved. City documents indicate Crave would occupy a 14,500 square foot facility on the northeast of Germann and Cooper roads and operate approximately 11 custom kitchens. Click here for more information about Crave.