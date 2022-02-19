Willo Home Tour showcases some of the most unique homes in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Willo Home Tour is happening Sunday. Each year, the district invites visitors to tour some of the valley's oldest and most unique homes, giving them the opportunity to learn about historic neighborhoods.
The homes were built between the 1920s and the 1940s. They range in style, including Tudor, Spanish Revival, Bungalow and Ranch.
Jeff Rothenberg owns one of the homes attendees will have the chance to tour. "Every house is individual," he said. "No two houses are the same. You have beautiful palm tree lined streets all around, and everyone has such a pride of ownership in this historic neighborhood...You just can't beat the history here."
The Willo Historic Neighborhood is originally one of the first historic suburbs planned in Phoenix during the 1920’s. "This is our major fundraising event for The Willo," said Rothenberg. "Come get ready to walk around." Tickets for the tours are $20.
There will also be a Street Fair happening in the area where Holly and Monte Vista intersect at Third Avenue. The street fair includes 100 vendors selling food, jewelry, arts and crafts. There will also be live music and a wine and beer garden. The Street Fair runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Rothenberg said you can start touring the homes by 10 a.m.
"The community is almost the best part of what we have here," said Rothenberg. "Everyone, we do happy hours here together. There's a lot of social events. Everyone watches out for one another, and it's just a great time with a great group of people."
You can find out more about the tour or buy tickets here.