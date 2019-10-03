GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A high school football player who was benched amid a controversy over a video on social media is back on the field with his team.
Noah Nelson smiled and shook hands with every board member of the Arizona Interscholastic Association at a special meeting on Thursday.
Board members voted unanimously to allow the offensive lineman to finish the season at Williams Field High School in Gilbert.
"It was awesome," Nelson said. "I just thought about how I am going to get to play with my teammates again, and how I am going to get to play out the season. It was very questionable how my future with the team would be."
The senior athlete has a scholarship to attend the University of Oklahoma.
He was forced to sit out last week's game after a video popped up on social media. It showed Nelson going through a one-on-one exercise with a freshman player from Hamilton High school.
"I think what Noah was trying to do was just help an underclassman from another school," said Brian Yox, Nelson's step-father. "What better sportsmanship is there than an athlete that has something to give to younger players coming up?"
What the players did, however, was a violation of state rules because the workout took place in a private gym.
AIA bylaws state that no athlete can receive instruction in a group setting outside of school during the season.
On Thursday, Nelson and his coach pleaded their case in front of the AIA board during an emergency hearing.
Nelson insisted they weren't receiving any training or instruction. He was simply having some fun with a friend who was at the gym.
The board agreed, paving the way for Nelson to rejoin his team right away.
"I just want to go out there and play with my brothers and be out with the guys," said Nelson.
AIA director David Hines said the board is now planning to reexamine the rule in question to see if it needs changing.
"Sometimes anything that can get blurred, or can be discussed or debated, may not be the best rule that we have," Hines said. "We really need to look at being clear with the rules we have."
Thursday's decision means Nelson will be able to play Friday night when Williams Field and Gilbert High School face off.