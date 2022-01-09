LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Founder and owner of Litchfield Park's Wildlife World Zoo, Mickey Ollson, has passed away after a battle with cancer on Sunday evening.
Officials with the zoo said Ollson died after a short battle with cancer at age 80. Ollson was a native to the West Valley, founding the zoo and bringing joy to Arizonans for 38 years.
“Mickey Ollson was a dreamer. His vision and hard work entertained and educated millions of people through the Wildlife World Zoo. He was born and raised in the west valley, and he leaves an indelible mark there for future generations. He gave back to his community. He was an inspiration to his family and everyone who knew him,” said Wildlife World Zoo Media Director Kristy Hayden.
Ollson was also a ASU graduate and became a teacher after graduation. After retiring from teaching when he was in his 40s, Ollson chose a different career path — opening his own zoo.
For nearly 40 years, Ollson spent nearly everyday at the zoo, checking in with the zookeepers and animals. He began adding new pieces and exhibits every year, making his childhood vision a reality. The zoo now spans 100 acres and houses 6,000 animals.
Ollson leaves behind his wife, Connie, four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Instead of sending flowers, the Ollson family is asking people to donate to Save Giraffes Now, in honor of Ollson's favorite animal.