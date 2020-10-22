NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The White Castle near Scottsdale is celebrating a big first year in Arizona.
A spokesperson for White Castle indicates since the grand opening on Oct. 23, 2019, the restaurant has sold over 4.2 million sliders, more than any other White Castle location. In addition, it also sold 19,000 30-slide crave cases, more than any other castle.
The Arizona location near the Loop 101 and Via de Ventura is the largest location on earth. It employs 93 people and can accommodate 200 guests.
“We had so many loyal fans in Arizona who were eagerly anticipating White Castle’s arrival, but the response this past year has been better than we could have anticipated,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle.
If you don’t want to wait in line, there is a secret White Castle located in Scottsdale at Kitchen United Mix where a limited menu is available.