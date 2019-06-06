PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ready to drop your diet for just one day? Friday is National Doughnut Day, a sweet reason to sprinkle some "hole" foods into your eating plan!
Doughnut Day has been around since 1938. It was originally established as a way to honor The Salvation Army "Donut Lassies," who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.
To celebrate National Doughnut Day, many shops are offering free doughnuts on Friday, June 7. Sweet! Here are some of the doughnut deals we found around the Phoenix area.
-Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut to all guests, with no purchase necessary. One per customer.
-Dunkin’ Donuts:
Dunkin’ is offering a free classic Donut with the purchase of any beverage all day on National Doughnut Day.
-Bosa Donuts
From Thursday 7 p.m. to Friday midnight, Bosa Donuts guests can get a free Donut With any purchase.
-Bashas' Supermarkets
Buy 12 doughnuts and get six doughnuts free Friday.
-Walmart
Get one free glazed doughnut at all Walmart stores Friday in the bakery section. Limit one per person, while supplies last.
Locally-owned businesses and smaller chains may also be offering deals on Friday. Check social media channels or stop by your favorite doughnut joint to find out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.